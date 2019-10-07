Coach Adam Case said Monday that Mosley (groin) is "close" but doesn't know whether he'll practice Wednesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Mosley hasn't resumed practicing since picking up a groin injury Week 1, and a timetable for his return still remains undisclosed. As long as Mosley can't go, Blake Cashman will continue being heavily involved in the Jets' defense.

