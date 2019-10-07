Jets' C.J. Mosley: Status for Week 6 murky
Coach Adam Case said Monday that Mosley (groin) is "close" but doesn't know whether he'll practice Wednesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Mosley hasn't resumed practicing since picking up a groin injury Week 1, and a timetable for his return still remains undisclosed. As long as Mosley can't go, Blake Cashman will continue being heavily involved in the Jets' defense.
