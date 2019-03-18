Jets' C.J. Mosley: Staying with familiar 3-4 scheme

Mosley is expected to play in a 3-4 base scheme under Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Eric Allen of the team's official website reports.

Williams is known for a 4-3 defense with heavy blitzing, but he'll apparently step out of his comfort zone to accommodate the personnel in New York, where Mosley recently signed a five-year, $85 million contract. The former Raven will line up next to Avery Williamson at inside linebacker, providing the Jets with a formidable, versatile pairing in the middle of their defense. Given Williams' reputation as well as the lack of talent at outside linebacker on the current roster, Mosley and Williamson should have frequent blitzing opportunities -- an area where both have shined. The team presumably plans for the two linebackers to occupy every-down roles, with potential for both to hit triple-digit tackles while also chipping in sacks and turnovers. It's hard to say whether Mosley or Williamson will emerge as the superior IDP asset, but both figure to have some degree of value.