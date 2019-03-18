Jets' C.J. Mosley: Staying with familiar 3-4 scheme
Mosley is expected to play in a 3-4 base scheme under Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Eric Allen of the team's official website reports.
Williams is known for a 4-3 defense with heavy blitzing, but he'll apparently step out of his comfort zone to accommodate the personnel in New York, where Mosley recently signed a five-year, $85 million contract. The former Raven will line up next to Avery Williamson at inside linebacker, providing the Jets with a formidable, versatile pairing in the middle of their defense. Given Williams' reputation as well as the lack of talent at outside linebacker on the current roster, Mosley and Williamson should have frequent blitzing opportunities -- an area where both have shined. The team presumably plans for the two linebackers to occupy every-down roles, with potential for both to hit triple-digit tackles while also chipping in sacks and turnovers. It's hard to say whether Mosley or Williamson will emerge as the superior IDP asset, but both figure to have some degree of value.
More News
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Getting $51 million guaranteed•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Not tagged before deadline•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Unlikely to return to Baltimore•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Could get franchise tag•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Leads best defense in NFL in 2018•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Tallies eight tackles in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...