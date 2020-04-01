GM Joe Douglas said Wednesday that Mosley (groin) is "progressing well" from his December surgery, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The 27-year-old appeared in only two games in 2019 due to the groin injury and underwent surgery in December, but he's not yet fully healthy nearly four months later. Mosley said earlier in the offseason he expects to be ready for spring workouts, and there's been no indication of any setbacks or a change in his recovery timeline.