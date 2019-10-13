Mosley (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against Dallas.

Mosley didn't practice this week, and was listed as doubtful to suit up for the game, so this news isn't surprising. The Alabama product will miss his fourth straight game, and Blake Cashman likely would continue to see a sizable defensive snap count for Week 6.

