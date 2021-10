Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that a decision on Mosley (hamstring) will "go down to the wire," Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The final word on Mosley's availability for Sunday's road contest against the Patriots may not come until just ahead of the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The veteran linebacker has been one of the Jets' few reliable playmakers on defense, but he picked up a hamstring issue late during Week 5's loss to the Falcons.