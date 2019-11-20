Play

Mosley (groin) is unlikely to return this season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Adam Gase didn't have much optimism when asked about Mosley's status Wednesday. Supporting the notion, the 27-year-old has dealt with this issue since the start of the season and was handed a minimum five-week timeline in late October. For the time being, James Burgess is slated to continue lining up at inside linebacker. Mosley has four years left on a $17 million AAV deal.

