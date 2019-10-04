Play

Mosley (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Mosley has yet to see the practice field since sustained the groin injury Week 1, so it's difficult to imagine him suiting up in Philadelphia. Blake Cashman should continue to be heavily involved defensively, assuming Mosley remains sidelined.

