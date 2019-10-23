Jets' C.J. Mosley: Will undergo further testing
Coach Adam Gase said the team doctors will do a "deep dive" into what is bothering Mosley (groin), Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Mosley played in this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots, marking the first time he took the field since Week 1. The 27-year-old linebacker clearly wasn't 100 percent, though, so the doctors are concerned that his health issues extend beyond just his groin. Mosley will sit out practice Wednesday, and the testing should determine whether he can play Sunday against the Jaguars.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 news & notes: Trade, injury news
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...