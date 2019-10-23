Coach Adam Gase said the team doctors will do a "deep dive" into what is bothering Mosley (groin), Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Mosley played in this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots, marking the first time he took the field since Week 1. The 27-year-old linebacker clearly wasn't 100 percent, though, so the doctors are concerned that his health issues extend beyond just his groin. Mosley will sit out practice Wednesday, and the testing should determine whether he can play Sunday against the Jaguars.