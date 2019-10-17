Mosley (groin) is going through individual drills at the beginning of Thursday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Mosley appears to be heading for a "limited" designation on Thursday's practice report. Coach Adam Gase said earlier in the week that Mosley is "minute to minute," per Brian Costello of the New York Post, indicating that the star linebacker is nearing a return to the field after missing the last four games. He'll benefit from a bit of extra time to get healthy before Monday's divisional game against the Patriots, but it's possible that Mosley will need to practice in full before returning to action.