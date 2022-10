Uzomah caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

Neither Uzomah nor Tyler Conklin (one target, no catches) made much of an impact in this one. With plenty of talented options to throw to at both wide receiver and running back, Zach Wilson has relied on the tight end position much less frequently than Joe Flacco did while Wilson was injured over the season's first three weeks.