Uzomah (leg) passed his physical Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The tight end had been on the active/PUP list, but now that he has passed his physical Uzomah can return to practice. The 30-year-old recorded a 21/232/2 receiving line in 15 games with the Jets last season, and in 2023 Uzomah is once again slated to work behind TylerConklin, who hauled in 58 passes with New York last year.