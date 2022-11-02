Uzomah was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Uzomah played 50 total snaps (36 offensive) and caught his lone target for a season-high 27 yards during the Jets' Week 8 loss to the Patriots, but he appears to have picked up a shoulder injury as well. The veteran tight end will have two more opportunities to upgrade to a full participant before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bills.