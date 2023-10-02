Uzomah caught his only target for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Zach Wilson delivered arguably the best performance of his NFL career in the narrow defeat, and a one-yard touchdown pass to Uzomah off a beautiful play fake was among the young quarterback's highlights. Tyler Conklin mustered 58 yards on six targets and second-year tight end Jeremy Ruckert got in on the action with a pair of catches, so Uzomah still lacks a path to significant volume in a crowded tight end room despite scoring his first touchdown of 2023.