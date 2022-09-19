Jets head coach Robert Saleh suggested that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets probably won't have a good sense of what direction Uzomah is trending in for the game until evaluating him in practices Wednesday through Friday, but Saleh appears to be proceeding with the belief that the tight end will take an injury designation into next weekend. Uzomah had been listed as doubtful prior to the Jets' eventual Week 2 win over the Browns before landing on the inactive list. With Uzomah out of the picture, Tyler Conklin served as the Jets' clear top tight end, playing every snap on offense and finishing with six receptions for 40 yards on nine targets.