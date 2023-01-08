Uzomah (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's season finale against Miami, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end saw a season-high seven targets Week 17 in Seattle but apparently suffered an ankle injury in the process. He finishes his first year in New York with a 21-232-2 receiving line on 27 targets in 15 games (13 starts), while fellow 2022 offseason addition Tyler Conklin has seen more than triple that target total after signing a contract quite similar to Uzomah's. It is possible Uzomah competes for a larger role in the passing game in 2023, and he'll likely be back in New York given that $7 million of his $8 million base salary is guaranteed, per OverTheCap.