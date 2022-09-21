Uzomah (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Uzomah didn't play in Week 2 and was deemed a game-time decision for Week 3 by coach Robert Saleh on Monday. However, the Jets probably won't have a good sense of what direction the tight end is trending in until seeing how he progresses throughout practice this week. If Uzomah is eventually ruled out for the contest against his former team, Tyler Conklin, who caught six of nine targets for 40 yards during Sunday's win over the Browns, would serve as the team's top tight end again.