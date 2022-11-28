Uzomah caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears.

Uzomah and fellow tight end Tyler Conklin each caught all three of their targets as part of an accurate performance for new Jets quarterback Mike White, who completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Neither tight end got into the end zone, but Conklin finished with a comfortable lead in receiving yards (50), continuing a season-long trend of Uzomah playing second fiddle in the passing game.