Uzomah left Friday's training session early due to a right leg injury, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Uzomah limped off the practice field early Friday, so his status will need to be monitored. The 30-year-old tight end handled a depth role in his debut season for the Jets last year, tallying a 21-232-2 receiving line in 15 appearances. It remains to be seen whether Uzomah's injury will force him to miss any significant time.