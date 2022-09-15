Uzomah (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Uzomah practiced fully Wednesday, so it's possible that he was injured during Thursday's session. Friday's injury report will reveal what level of concern there is for the tight end's availability for Sunday's game against the Browns. That said, it appears as though Uzomah -- who logged zero targets on 23 snaps in Week 1 -- is currently behind Tyler Conklin (77 snaps, seven targets) in terms of fantasy lineup utility.