Uzomah caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Uzomah has been targeted only once through three games, while Tyler Conklin has nine catches on 13 targets heading into a Week 4 home game against the Chiefs. With Conklin dominating targets among the team's tight ends, Uzomah has been a non-factor in the passing game, and that's unlikely to change moving forward.