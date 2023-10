Uzomah didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Tyler Conklin has at least three catches in each of New York's last five games, while Uzomah has just five targets all season. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert now have four catches apiece on the year, so the veteran has a tenuous grasp on the No. 2 tight end role heading into a Week 7 bye.