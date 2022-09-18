Uzomah (hamstring), who is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Cleveland, isn't in line to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Fantasy managers likely weren't counting on Uzomah playing this weekend after he was tagged as "doubtful" following Friday's practice, but Pelissero's report confirms the tight end hasn't progressed enough in the last 48 hours to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday. Expect Uzomah to be included on the Jets' inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, leaving Tyler Conklin in line to serve as the team's clear top tight end.