The Jets placed Uzomah (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Uzomah suffered a sprained MCL in Week 13 against the Falcons. Given that he will have to spend a minimum of four games on IR, Uzomah's first chance to retake the field will come during New York's regular-season finale, Week 18 against New England. The Jets activated TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring) to take Uzomah's roster spot in a corresponding transaction.