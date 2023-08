Uzomah caught his only target for six yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over the Panthers.

Uzomah battled a leg injury in June and July, but the veteran tight end has been cleared to practice for a while and played without limitations while in the game Saturday. Tyler Conklin and Uzomah should once again see the lion's share of playing time at tight end for the Jets in 2023, though second-year pro Jeremy Ruckert could also enter the rotation. Ruckert injured his shoulder Saturday.