Jets' C.J. Uzomah: One catch in Week 14
RotoWire Staff
Uzomah caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to Buffalo.
Uzomah was out-targeted 8-2 by fellow tight end Tyler Conklin. The former's biggest contribution was a fumble recovery after the ball was knocked out of quarterback Mike White's hand.
