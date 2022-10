Uzomah caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.

The Jets utilized their tight ends a bit more in the passing game as Denver's pass rush made it tough to push the ball downfield, but six of Zach Wilson's eight throws to tight ends were directed at Tyler Conklin. Uzomah won't have much of a pass catching role as long as Conklin's healthy, as the former Bengals tight end has yet to see more than two targets in a game with the Jets.