Uzomah caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.

Fellow tight end Tyler Conklin led the team with 67 receiving yards, and Conklin has 203 yards to Uzomah's 22 in 2023. With just four targets on the season, Uzomah hasn't played a significant role in New York's passing game, and that's unlikely to change in Week 6 against the Eagles.