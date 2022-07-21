Uzomah (undisclosed) has been placed on the active/PUP list by the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The tight end missed time during the team's June minicamp with an undisclosed issue that was described as minor, but for now Uzomah will remain on the PUP list until he's ready to practice. Once he returns to the field, Uzomah will look to cement a key role in a re-tooled Jets tight end corps that also includes fellow free agent addition Tyler Conklin and rookie Jeremy Ruckert, who's currently dealing with a foot issue.