Uzomah (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Uzomah logged a full practice Friday after a pair of limited sessions, putting him in a good position to return against his former team and limit his absence to just one game. Cimini adds that all the Jets listed as questionable for Week 3 are expected to play, further bolstering Uzomah's outlook.