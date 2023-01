Uzomah (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh expects Uzomah to play, even after the tight end sat out Friday's practice. The Jets will turn to Joe Flacco as their quarterback for the season finale, and while Flacco will likely throw plenty of short passes, Tyler Conklin stands to benefit more than Uzomah among New York tight ends.