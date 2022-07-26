Uzomah (undisclosed) was removed from the PUP list Tuesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

This suggests Uzomah has been cleared for the Jets' first training camp practice Wednesday. He and fellow offseason signing Tyler Conklin are in line to compete for the starting job at tight end, with some form of timeshare the most likely outcome after both had similar production last season and signed similar contracts this offseason. The Jets also have rookie third-round pick Jeremy Tuckert, who will open camp on the non-football injury list with a foot injury.