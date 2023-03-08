Uzomah and the Jets agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract for the 2023 season that converts $4.5 million of his salary into a bonus, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Uzomah's contract adjustment clears $3.6 million in cap space for the Jets, while it also makes it more difficult for New York to move on from the 30-year-old after this season considering that he's in line to account for more than $12.5 million against the cap in 2024, per Bridget Hyland of NJ.com. Uzomah, who tallied 21 receptions for 232 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games played in 2022, is once again slated to compete for snaps this year with fellow tight end Tyler Conklin.