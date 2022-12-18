Uzomah caught both of his targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.

Uzomah's first touchdown in a Jets uniform was also his longest play since joining Gang Green, as the tight end scored on a 40-yard deep ball to tie the score at seven in the second quarter. He added a go-ahead, one-yard touchdown with 4:41 remaining in the fourth, but New York failed to hold that lead. Uzomah's limited volume will make repeating this performance difficult in Week 16 against the Jaguars.