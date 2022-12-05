site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: Season-high 31 yards in loss
Uzomah caught his only target for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings.
Uzomah set a new season high in receiving yards by stretching out for a nice catch in the third quarter. He has yet to score a touchdown as a member of the Jets.
