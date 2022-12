Uzomah caught his only target for 30 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.

Chris Streveler briefly gave the Jets some life on offense after replacing the ineffective Zach Wilson under center in the third quarter, but Streveler underthrew a wide open Uzomah. The veteran tight end did well to work back to the ball and secure the catch, but he would have had a long touchdown for a second consecutive week had Streveler hit him in stride.