Uzomah caught three of seven targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

Uzomah's season-high seven targets ranked second behind Garrett Wilson's 11, but fellow tight end Tyler Conklin was far more efficient with his opportunities, leading the team in catches (six) and receiving yards (80) on only six targets. Heading into the season finale against the Dolphins, Uzomah has 21 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets in his first year with the Jets.