Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Uzomah is coming a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as 'questionable' on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.