Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Monday that Klubnik will open the season as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback behind Geno Smith, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The Jets cut both Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe over the weekend, leaving the rookie Klubnik as the lone signal-caller on the roster other thant Smith. Glenn said Monday any further additions to the quarterback room prior to Week 1 would come in the form of a practice-squad signing. A fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson, Klubnik completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 197 scoreless yards and one interception during the preseason.