The Jets selected Klubnik in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 110th overall.

Klubnik's college career didn't end with his most impressive campaign of the bunch, but he put up 3,639 passing yards and a 36:6 TD:INT ratio as a junior in 2024 and still completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,943 yards as a senior for Clemson, amassing a 16:6 TD:INT ratio to close things out. Klubnik boasts the measurables necessary for the position and more than enough athleticism, but he struggles getting through his reads and tends to leave the pocket earlier than necessary. While Geno Smith is locked into the starting gig in New York for the next couple of years on a two-year, $75 million contract, Klubnik should have a chance to claim the top backup job from Brady Cook, who really struggled when thrust into starting duties late in the 2025 campaign.