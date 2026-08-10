Jets' Cade Klubnik: No. 2 on unofficial depth chart

Klubnik was named the No. 2 quarterback on the Jets' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

The fourth-round rookie out of Clemson seems to have the lead in the No. 2 quarterback competition with Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook. Klubnik completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,943 yards and a 16:6 TD:INT as a senior for Clemson. As of now, it looks like Klubnik has a good chance of seeing the most snaps among the team's quarterbacks in Friday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers.