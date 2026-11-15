Klubnik completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills. He added three rushing attempts for 26 yards.

Klubnik saw the first regular-season action of his NFL career in the second half of Sunday's loss, as Geno Smith (ankle) exited the game. The rookie fourth-round pick led the offense down to Buffalo's four-yard line on his first possession in the third quarter, but the Jets settled for a field goal on that possession and Klubnik was picked off on his next drive. If Smith isn't ready to return in Week 11, Klubnik would be in line to make his first regular-season start on the road against the Chargers.