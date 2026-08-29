Klubnik completed six of 13 passes for 59 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Friday's 23-6 preseason loss to the Giants. He also rushed once for no gain.

Klubnik played the entire first half of Friday's preseason finale. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Clemson wasn't particularly sharp, but his teammates didn't help him much, either, as Klubnik had a 25-yard pass in the two-minute drill wiped out by an ineligible lineman downfield, and an offensive pass interference penalty two plays later knocked the Jets out of field-goal range. Despite Friday's forgettable performance, Klubnik's entire body of work in training camp and the preseason has likely earned him the backup job behind Geno Smith over Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe. Cook and Zappe combined for 38 passing yards in the second half Friday.