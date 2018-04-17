Jets' Cairo Santos: Faces competition from Rose
Santos faces competition for the Jets' kicking job after the team claimed Nick Rose off waivers from the Chargers on Monday, NJ.com reports.
Santos is now presumably past the offseason procedure he underwent to repair a groin muscle injury, so he'll now focus on fending off the challenge that Rose is in line to present. Whichever kicker claims the job will be working behind an offense that averaged just 18.6 points per game last season. Newcomers like wideout Terrelle Pryor and running back Isaiah Crowell could help spur improvements on that front in 2018, but the team's attack is still slated to be helmed by 38-year-old Josh McCown, while the Jets groom their soon-to-be drafted QB of the future.
