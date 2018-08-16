Santos (groin) is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Santos scaled back his participation in practice this week after an on-going groin issue resurfaced, so it's not surprising to see the kicker being held out of Thursday's outing. Santos remains the favorite to be the Jets' starting kicker, but rookie Taylor Bertolet will take over kicking duties in his absence.