Jets' Cairo Santos: Sidelined by recurring groin issue

Santos has dialed back his kicking during camp due to a groin issue that has resurfaced from years past, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Santos hopes to return to the field soon, but no timeline has been placed on that at this point. When healthy, he's likely the favorite to win the Jets' kicking duties, but rookie Taylor Bertolet will attempt to make a name for himself during camp to enter the mix.

