Jets' Cairo Santos: Signs with Jets
Santos (groin) signed with the Jets on Thursday, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.
Santos spent time with the Chiefs and Bears last season, converting four of five field-goal attempts. He was also 14-of-14 on extra-point attempts while dealing with a lingering groin injury for much of the season.
