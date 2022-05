Jackson signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Jackson played 13 games for Washington State last season, earning 66 receptions for 987 yards and seven touchdowns. His catch count was fourth in the Pac-12, while his 987 receiving yards finished second in the conference. Jackson likely will have to earn a spot on the Jets' practice squad, if he is to make the team.