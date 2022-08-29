Jackson caught two of three targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants. He also had a 19-yard punt return.

Jackson was instrumental on New York's game-winning drive in the final minute, as he drew a 26-yard pass interference penalty to get the ball down to the Giants' 10-yard line, then hauled in the game-winning five-yard touchdown four plays later. The undrafted free agent out of Washington State showed a flair for the dramatic in preseason, scoring two last-minute game-winning touchdowns in three games. More importantly, Jackson has also impressed the coaching staff day in and day out in training camp and has a realistic chance of snagging a roster spot.