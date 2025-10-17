Jets' Cam Jones: Doubtful for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hip) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Indiana product was unable to practice all week after sustaining a hip injury in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Broncos, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be sidelined Sunday. Jones has played primarily on special teams this season (three defensive snaps, and 105 special-teams snaps), recording four total tackles. Mark Robinson could see increased work as a reserve outside linebacker while Jones is likely out in Week 7.