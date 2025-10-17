Jones (hip) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Indiana product was unable to practice all week after sustaining a hip injury in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Broncos, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be sidelined Sunday. Jones has played primarily on special teams this season (three defensive snaps, and 105 special-teams snaps), recording four total tackles. Mark Robinson could see increased work as a reserve outside linebacker while Jones is likely out in Week 7.