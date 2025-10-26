The Jets placed Jones (hip) on injured reserve Saturday.

Jones sustained a hip injury during the Jets' Week 6 loss against the Broncos. He wasn't able to play Week 7 against the Panthers, and after being ruled out for Week 8 against the Bengals, it's been determined that his injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on IR. Jones will be forced to miss at least the next four games, which makes Week 13 against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 30 the earliest he is eligible to return.